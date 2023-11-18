BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-18

LCCI organises awareness seminar on mutual funds

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a seminar on Mutual Fund Industry in Pakistan with the aim of creating awareness and providing information to the people regarding the benefits and importance of Mutual Funds.

The seminar was presided over by President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar while Chief Executive Officer of Khalid Associate Global Khalid Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Funds Naveed Naseem, Head Product Development ABL Funds Sulaim Nansey, Regional Head Salman Ahmed and other experts addressed the seminar.

The speakers informed the participants about the basics of mutual funds and knowledge including how to invest. They said that the introduction of saving culture in Pakistan is very important because it has played a great role in progress and prosperity of the developed world.

They said that the objective of this session is to enlighten people as they are afraid of money loss into mutual funds. They said that there is a tendency in Pakistan to keep savings at home even though the economic principle is to get benefits from savings. They said that the value of savings at home decreases due to inflation. They said that mutual funds grow the money of savings in a safe way.

Experts added that mutual funds mitigate the effects of inflation, risks of currency depreciation, interest rate hikes, liquidity etc and help in asset management.

They said that 65 trillion dollars are being managed through mutual funds worldwide. 30 trillion dollars in USA, 29 trillion dollars in European Union, 520 billion dollars in India, 50 billion dollars in GCC and only 7 billion dollars in Pakistan are part of mutual funds.

They said that asset management companies have recorded a remarkable 225 percent growth in the recent period, while there are 315 categories of mutual funds. They said that the mutual funds help in technology transfer besides bring capital into circulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation LCCI mutual funds awareness seminar

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI organises awareness seminar on mutual funds

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories