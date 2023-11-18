BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Bakhtawari made Patron-in-Chief of PBGO Punjab chapter

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Founder President of the Pakistan Business Group (PBGO) and President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman has appointed Zafar Bakhtawari as the Patron-in-Chief for the Punjab Chapter of PBGO. The announcement was made during a ceremony held in honor of Faraz-ur-Rehman.

Addressing the gathering, Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized the immense potential and competence of the young leadership in the country. According to KATI he expressed confidence that entrusting the responsibility of managing the country to the youth could lead Pakistan towards development and prosperity.

The ceremony, attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, highlighted the high expectations of the Pakistan Business Group for economic recovery. Aneeq Ahmed stressed the need for the new generation to focus on trade and business, underlining that a stable economy hinges on the promotion of these sectors.

Faraz-ur-Rehman provided an overview of the Pakistan Business Group, stating its objective to unite the global business community, with a particular focus on Pakistani businesses. He underscored the importance of collaboration for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, citing the Chartered Economy concept that has been discussed for the past five years.

Paying tribute to Zafar Bakhtawari for his services to the business community, Faraz-ur-Rehman acknowledged Bakhtawari's commendable efforts in promoting unity among business leaders across the country. He expressed confidence that Bakhtawari would leverage his abilities to lead the PBGO Punjab Chapter and contribute to making it a leading organization nationwide.

The ceremony also saw appreciation for the government's Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative, which Faraz-ur-Rehman deemed essential for revitalizing the industry. He reiterated the Pakistan Business Group's commitment to providing business opportunities to foster industrialization and rehabilitate struggling industries.

In conclusion, Faraz-ur-Rehman urged the business community to follow the principles of faith, unity, discipline, and trust, echoing the teachings of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to achieve economic progress and development in the country.

