IMF, EU officials regularly visit IK in Adiala Jail, claims Elahi

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said that no one pressurized him to hold a press conference, to part way with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Elahi claimed that his barrack was next to PTI chairman Imran Khan in jail where delegations of the IMF and EU used to come to see Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons at the the district courts after hearing of his money laundering and illegal appointment in Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi said, “I swear to God no one has asked me to hold a press conference,” and vowed to stand by Imran Khan in every testing time.

He was brought from Adiala jail to the court to attend the proceedings of his cases.

Earlier, a special court adjourned the money laundering case against Pervez Elahi till November 30.

Meanwhile a judicial magistrate extended the judicial remand of Chaudhry for 14 days in the case of illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly.

Addressing the journalists, Chaudhry Pervez also said that all institutions belonged to him and he desired good relations with everyone.

Chaudhry Pervez referring to the Sharif brothers, said two ladlas (blue eyed) had been imposed on the nation. He, however, said the two brothers could not mislead the people with their gimmick.

He said the Sharif brothers wanted to win forthcoming elections by hook or by crook but this time they were not finding support even in Lahore.

Elahi said the “Shehbaz Sharif and Company” during the last 16-months pushed the whole nation to skyrocketing inflation.

He also denounced the caretaker government for, what he said, facilitation of the Sharif brothers.

