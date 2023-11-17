BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
PM, ministers submit statements of assets, liabilities to ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar owned inherited agricultural land of 20 acres that valued only eight million rupees whereas his entire assets were worth over Rs 48 million in the last fiscal year.

In addition, Kakar had shares in a mining company.

These details are part of the statements of assets and liabilities, commonly known as wealth statements, submitted by the caretaker PM, for the financial year 2022-23, to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), shortly after assuming his incumbent office in August, this year.

According to the wealth statement filed by caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar to the electoral body for FY 2022-23, she had Naya Pakistan certificates worth Rs 2.79 billion in the last fiscal year. She had two properties gifted by her father. The caretaker minister also owned a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi.

The assets of caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi worth over Rs 23 million in the FY 2022-23.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had properties in Islamabad, Multan and Quetta the net worth of which was shown around Rs 80 million in his statement of assets and liabilities for the last financial year filed with the ECP.

Section 230(3) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that the PM, chief minister or a minister or any other members of caretaker governments shall, within three days from the date of assumption of office, submit to the Commission their respective statements of assets and liabilities including the assets and liabilities of their spouses and dependent children, as on the preceding June 30, on Form B— and the Commission shall publish the statement of assets, and liabilities in the official Gazette.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

