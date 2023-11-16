BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Markets Print 2023-11-16

BAFL partners with JP Morgan

Press Release Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and J.P. Morgan Payments have come together to form a strategic engagement to empower individuals to experience real-time transactions like never before under J.P.

Morgan’s Xpedite Remit Service, an advanced service that brings real-time transactions to the forefront, where speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction take centre stage.

With this new strategic engagement, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, brings lightning-fast processing and competitive exchange rates for inward remittances. By leveraging Bank Alfalah’s robust infrastructure, real-time transactions will be brought to the forefront, where speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction take center stage.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO at Bank Alfalah, said, “Our relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments will offer customers unparalleled convenience and security when receiving remittances from across the world. This strategic solution will transform the process of handling inward remittances in Pakistan.”

Amin Khowaja, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan, J.P. Morgan, said, “J.P. Morgan is delighted to work with Bank Alfalah to expand our Xpedite Remit solution into an important jurisdiction in the cross-border consumer payments market.”

bank alfalah Exchange rates J.P.Morgan BAFL J.P. Morgan Payments

