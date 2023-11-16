BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-16

Gulf markets in black on interest rate cuts bets

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as expectations of an end to a global rate hike cycle spurred investors following benign inflation readings in the United States.

On Tuesday, data showed US headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. Core CPI, at 0.2%, also came in below a forecast of 0.3%.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 1.5%, extending gains from the previous session, led by a 3.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 4.5% increase in Saudi Telecom Co.

The Saudi stock market extended its gains but could find some resistance near its previous peak, said George Pavel, General Manager at Capex.com Middle East.

“At the same time, oil market performance could continue to weigh on sentiment.”

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - dipped amid signs the United States, the world’s biggest oil producer, is at peak production, offsetting positive crude demand signals from top consumer China.

interest rate GCC CPI

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets in black on interest rate cuts bets

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories