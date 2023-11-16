TEVTA chief calls to bridge gap with industry

LAHORE: Chairman TEVTA Brig. Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI (M) (retd) has stressed the need to bridge the gap between industry and TEVTA. Demand-driven courses are guaranteed for the bright future of youth.

He was talking to the delegation of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) at the TEVTA secretariat. The delegation of MCCI was led by President Rashid Iqbal.

Chairman TEVTA said that TEVTA has 17 institutes in Multan. We are focused on providing quality and modern technical education as per the latest trends. Industry's input is necessary for this, he added. He went on to say that the standard of our technical education should be focused on providing job opportunities in foreign countries.

Another important point he noted is to provide technical education as per the needs of local industry so that the youth can get easy job opportunities within or near their cities. He also urged industrialists to provide RPL certification to their already working labor force so they can also get good opportunities abroad. TEVTA will provide them a certificate as per their ability.

Chairman TEVTA further noted that we value the input of industry therefore the syllabus will be updated as per your needs and suggestions. He also asked the delegation of MCCI to establish a Chamber Job Portal at the district level so our pass-outs will get job opportunities in their respective areas.

