WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 15, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Nov-23 13-Nov-23 10-Nov-23 9-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104058 0.104172 0.104247 0.104261
Euro 0.813982 0.810798 0.812176 0.81208
Japanese yen 0.005003 0.005011 0.005024 0.005032
U.K. pound 0.932238 0.930898 0.928114 0.931336
U.S. dollar 0.759028 0.759886 0.760251 0.759592
Algerian dinar 0.005639 0.005643 0.005635 0.005639
Australian dollar 0.483653 0.483287 0.483596 0.487354
Botswana pula 0.055713 0.055776 0.055878 0.056134
Brazilian real 0.155935 0.154323 0.154482 0.155016
Brunei dollar 0.557617 0.558844 0.560254
Canadian dollar 0.553026 0.550149 0.551188
Chilean peso 0.000824 0.000829 0.000842 0.000848
Czech koruna 0.033147 0.032967 0.033116 0.033072
Danish krone 0.109117 0.108689 0.108904 0.108882
Indian rupee 0.00912 0.009121 0.009121
Israeli New Shekel 0.198025 0.196505 0.196244 0.197092
Korean won 0.000574 0.000577 0.000581 0.000582
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4572 2.45997 2.45982
Malaysian ringgit 0.160811 0.161019 0.162167
Mauritian rupee 0.017011 0.017049 0.017077 0.017103
Mexican peso 0.043643 0.043142 0.042836 0.043433
New Zealand dollar 0.446346 0.447535 0.448016 0.448919
Norwegian krone 0.068144 0.068266 0.068408 0.06805
Omani rial 1.97407 1.9763 1.97553
Peruvian sol 0.19955 0.199751 0.20042
Philippine peso 0.013542 0.01358 0.013596 0.013557
Polish zloty 0.184185 0.18322 0.183534 0.182977
Qatari riyal 0.208524 0.20876 0.208679
Russian ruble 0.008317 0.008249 0.008259 0.008263
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202407 0.202636 0.202558
Singapore dollar 0.557617 0.558844 0.560254
South African rand 0.040471 0.040664 0.040755 0.040821
Swedish krona 0.069936 0.069742 0.069692 0.069745
Swiss franc 0.841075 0.84114 0.843037 0.84371
Thai baht 0.021036 0.021068 0.021233 0.021408
Trinidadian dollar 0.112437 0.112847 0.112972
U.A.E. dirham 0.206679 0.206912 0.206832
Uruguayan peso 0.019027 0.019006 0.019098 0.019049
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
