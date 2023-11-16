WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 15, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Nov-23 13-Nov-23 10-Nov-23 9-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104058 0.104172 0.104247 0.104261 Euro 0.813982 0.810798 0.812176 0.81208 Japanese yen 0.005003 0.005011 0.005024 0.005032 U.K. pound 0.932238 0.930898 0.928114 0.931336 U.S. dollar 0.759028 0.759886 0.760251 0.759592 Algerian dinar 0.005639 0.005643 0.005635 0.005639 Australian dollar 0.483653 0.483287 0.483596 0.487354 Botswana pula 0.055713 0.055776 0.055878 0.056134 Brazilian real 0.155935 0.154323 0.154482 0.155016 Brunei dollar 0.557617 0.558844 0.560254 Canadian dollar 0.553026 0.550149 0.551188 Chilean peso 0.000824 0.000829 0.000842 0.000848 Czech koruna 0.033147 0.032967 0.033116 0.033072 Danish krone 0.109117 0.108689 0.108904 0.108882 Indian rupee 0.00912 0.009121 0.009121 Israeli New Shekel 0.198025 0.196505 0.196244 0.197092 Korean won 0.000574 0.000577 0.000581 0.000582 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4572 2.45997 2.45982 Malaysian ringgit 0.160811 0.161019 0.162167 Mauritian rupee 0.017011 0.017049 0.017077 0.017103 Mexican peso 0.043643 0.043142 0.042836 0.043433 New Zealand dollar 0.446346 0.447535 0.448016 0.448919 Norwegian krone 0.068144 0.068266 0.068408 0.06805 Omani rial 1.97407 1.9763 1.97553 Peruvian sol 0.19955 0.199751 0.20042 Philippine peso 0.013542 0.01358 0.013596 0.013557 Polish zloty 0.184185 0.18322 0.183534 0.182977 Qatari riyal 0.208524 0.20876 0.208679 Russian ruble 0.008317 0.008249 0.008259 0.008263 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202407 0.202636 0.202558 Singapore dollar 0.557617 0.558844 0.560254 South African rand 0.040471 0.040664 0.040755 0.040821 Swedish krona 0.069936 0.069742 0.069692 0.069745 Swiss franc 0.841075 0.84114 0.843037 0.84371 Thai baht 0.021036 0.021068 0.021233 0.021408 Trinidadian dollar 0.112437 0.112847 0.112972 U.A.E. dirham 0.206679 0.206912 0.206832 Uruguayan peso 0.019027 0.019006 0.019098 0.019049 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023