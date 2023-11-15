BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Tahir Amin Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan can tap into new markets and expand their economies by leveraging their strengths and resources, said Dr Gohar Ejaz, caretaker federal minister for commerce.

This, he stated while addressing the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan for regional trade and cooperation.

The commerce ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan co-chaired the first trilateral meeting on Tuesday aimed at strengthening economic ties, regional cooperation and connectivity.

Uzbek-Pak trade volume reaches $180m so far this year: envoy

The meeting focused on boosting trade relations among the three nations. Discussions centred around reducing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures, and promoting smoother cross-border trade.

The commerce ministers explored investment prospects in various sectors which would open up avenues for joint ventures, public-private partnerships, and increased foreign direct investment.

Recognising the importance of regional connectivity, the ministers discussed ways to enhance transportation networks and promote infrastructure development to facilitate the movement of goods.

“The trilateral cooperation is expected to stimulate economic growth in all three countries. By leveraging their strengths and resources, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan can tap into new markets and expand their economies,” said Dr Ejaz.

“By promoting economic interdependence and cooperation, we can build a foundation for sustainable development and prosperity in the region.” said the minister.

The trilateral meeting marks an important step towards closer economic cooperation and sets the stage for increased trade, investment, and connectivity, benefiting all three countries and paving the way for a prosperous and integrated region, he added.

