BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-15

Insurance sector: SECP drafts five-year strategic plan

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has drafted a five-year strategic plan for insurance sector to overcome major challenges being faced by insurance companies, as well as, policyholders.

The SECP held a media engagement with journalists at its Head Office here on Tuesday.

Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP affirmed SECP’s commitment to the growth of insurance sector and informed about SECP’s vision on the development of an inclusive, innovative and sound insurance sector by 2028. He also answered a number of questions on the topic of insurance alongside Aamir Khan, Commissioner Insurance.

Data revealed that out of 30 million registered vehicles, only 3 percent are insured. Less than 8 million people have obtained life insurance out of 241 million populations. Out of 8 million farmers below 10 percent have obtained crop insurance, etc. Out of 32 million registered properties, less than 5 lakh are insured, the SECP data said.

The Commissioner Insurance highlighted the key objectives of SECP for next five years, which revolve around the areas of policyholder protection, building resilience, innovation, cooperation & transformation and improved insurance coverage.

He stressed that for an insured Pakistan a dire need exists for a shared strategic vision to successfully launch and execute Pakistan’s first five-year strategic plan for insurance sector. Waseem Khan, Director Insurance Division at SECP, gave an overview of the journey to the formulation of five-year strategic plan, which involved active stakeholder engagement.

He shared key statistics of the insurance sector for the year 2022 including number of 42 active insurers, total premium of Rs. 552 billion, number of policies of 10 million, bifurcation of product-wise premium and the potential for growth of the insurance sector.

He informed that giving due consideration to the challenges of the insurance sector including structure of insurance industry, limited awareness, negative industry image and limitations in primary law, SECP is working on the achievement of certain operational and strategic outcomes.

He stated that the airlines, dams and power projects also need to be insured.

He further informed that to achieve the identified objectives, SECP has developed operational approach under certain board areas which mainly include ease of doing business, engagement with stakeholders, diversification and value enhancement, facilitate access to information, legislation modernisation and alignment with international standards and facilitate access to capital and reinsurance.

He also informed about the recently published reports on Insurance Industry Statistics and Motor Third Party Insurance and the upcoming reports on the areas of micro & inclusive insurance, creation of insurance pools and agriculture and crop insurance.

He also apprised the media on the upcoming insurance conference on the theme of “Journey to an insured Pakistan” and requested the media to play its role in raising awareness about value and utility of insurance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Insurance insurance companies insurance sector

Comments

1000 characters

Insurance sector: SECP drafts five-year strategic plan

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Bilawal sharpens anti-PML(N) rhetoric

Read more stories