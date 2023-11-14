Dubai faces down airline rivals with $50bn jet orders

DUBAI: Dubai carriers threw down the gauntlet to emerging regional rivals with more than $50 billion of Boeing jet orders on Monday, as competition intensifies to secure dwindling supplies of long-haul jets and anticipate growth in international travel.

Government-owned Emirates and sister airline flyDubai secured 125 Boeing wide-body jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow, but left Europe’s Airbus waiting for an order for broadly similar jets Monday’s 777X orders include 55 of the future 400-seat version known as 777-9 and 35 of the smaller 777-8.

Emirates also signed up for five extra 787 Dreamliners while flyDubai ordered 30 of the same type in its first order for long-haul aircraft.

“Together these orders represent significant investments that reflect Dubai’s commitment to the future of aviation,” said Emirates and flyDubai Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The aviation and tourism industries are crucial to Dubai’s economy, which lacks the oil wealth of many neighbouring states. The government aims to double the size of the economy over the next decade.

Industry officials said the orders raised the stakes in airline competition as Saudi Arabia expands its fleet and airlines in Turkey and India forge plans to steer more connecting traffic away from the Gulf.

“They are saying we are the big elephant in the room (and) demonstrating that they are a big player,” Air Lease Corp Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy said after the twin Dubai announcements.

Demand for the industry’s biggest jets that dominate the region’s airports is humming after a prolonged cyclical downturn followed by the damaging effect of COVID-19 on long-haul travel.

Industry officials estimate airlines worldwide are negotiating behind the scenes to buy some 700-800 new jets, including 200-300 of the world’s largest, as they catch up on fleet replacement plans set aside during the pandemic.