Nov 14, 2023
World Print 2023-11-14

Yellen calls on APEC ministers to boost growth potential sustainably

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

SAN FRANCISCO: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Pacific Rim finance ministers on Monday to boost the productive capacity of their economies while working to finance the transition to low-carbon energy and provide more opportunities for the poor.

Opening a meeting of finance ministers of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries, Yellen said the group’s economic dynamism meant that the actions they take matter for addressing global challenges.

Yellen said in prepared remarks that the 21 APEC economies needed to collaborate in order to meet goals for the 2023 US hosting year of creating an “open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.”

A day after the APEC Secretariat issued new forecasts for slowing growth next year amid a continued inflation fight and US-China tensions, Yellen said the group needed to increase potential output.

“We need to further improve our long-term economic outlook by boosting labor supply, innovation, and infrastructure investment, in ways that are also sustainable and reduce inequality,” Yellen said.

“We need to put ourselves on a sustainable growth path, one where we safeguard our planet while providing our economies with the clean energy they need to grow. And we need to leverage emerging technologies to drive innovation while maintaining safe financial markets,” Yellen added.

The APEC finance ministers meeting comes just ahead of the APEC leaders’ summit later this week and a high-stakes meeting between US-President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Janet Yellen US-China tensions Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC

