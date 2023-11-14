BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
2023-11-14

‘BizLinks aimed at improving digital footprint of Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has said that BizLinks initiative is aimed at improving the digital footprint of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while chairing a progress review meeting on Monday. He further said that BizLinks is PITB’s latest initiative that aims at unleashing potential and reaching out to the world beyond Punjab by partnering with the tech leaders in the private sector in order to improve the digital footprint of Pakistan and IT exports.

“Since its launch in May 2023, BizLinks has evolved into a pivotal platform for collaborative engagement, solidifying partnerships through various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Notable organizations, such as Infocomm Technologies, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and AlphaBold have joined hands with PITB to explore business opportunities nationally and globally,” he added.

He underscored the significance of public-private collaboration in advancing IT exports. “This partnership is poised to attract Foreign Direct Investment, enhance Punjab’s technological prowess, and elevate the overall outlook of the province. The initiative signifies a substantial stride toward digital transformation and global cooperation.” It is pertinent to mention here that PITB flagship products have been made part of the initiative, including e-Pay Punjab, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), e-FOAS, e-Stamping and School Information System (SIS).

