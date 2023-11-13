BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
FABL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.42%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.31 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (5.58%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.3%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 37.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 103.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
PRL 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SSGC 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TRG 77.77 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.88%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,710 Increased By 62 (1.1%)
BR30 20,035 Increased By 252 (1.27%)
KSE100 55,974 Increased By 582.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By 214.8 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to rely on central bank support following drop to record low

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 10:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to have a quiet opening on Monday amid a decline in Asian peers and expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will defend the currency. Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open little changed from 83.34 on Friday.

The rupee declined to a lifetime low of 83.42 on Friday in a session that was marred by a technical incident in the interbank order matching system.

The RBI likely stepped in to keep a lid on the rupee’s decline and its volatility.

While USD/INR “managed to move past the big” 83.30 resistance, the way Friday’s session played out in the last hour, “you have a sense that a large move higher is unlikely,” an FX trader at a bank said.

“Think it will be a quiet session, the tone for which will be set at open.” Asian currencies were mostly lower while the dollar index , having managed a bit of a recovery, was at 105.80.

US yields inched higher to begin the week that will see the release of key US inflation data.

Data out on Tuesday is expected to show that headline prices rose by just 0.1% month-on-month in October, thanks to lower energy prices, while the more important core measure likely rose by 0.3% on-month and by 4.1% on-year.

India rupee falls to lifetime low

Core inflation readings, which are likely to come in higher, may keep “markets on edge” to an extent, ING Bank said in a note.

However, expect to see slowing housing rents exert a bigger influence over the coming months – and this should lead to the US consumer price inflation slowing to 2%, the Federal Reserve’s target, ING Bank added.

Meanwhile, the market paid little attention to a Moody’s announcement late on Friday that it had lowered its outlook on the US credit rating to “negative” from “stable”.

Reserve Bank of India US inflation Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to rely on central bank support following drop to record low

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Read more stories