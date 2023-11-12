BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
German chancellor opposed to 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

AFP Published November 12, 2023

FRANKFURT: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he was opposed to an "immediate" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as calls for a halt to the conflict multiply globally following Israeli army's bombardments.

Germany set to double its Ukraine military aid under Scholz plan

"I freely admit that I don't think the calls for an immediate ceasefire or long pause -- which would amount to the same thing -- are right, because that would mean ultimately that Israel leaves Hamas the possibility of recovering and obtaining new missiles," he said in a debate organised by the German regional daily Heilbronner Stimme.

Olaf Scholz Gaza

Haseeb uddin Azam Toor Nov 12, 2023 10:54pm
Netanyaho himself attacked Israil on oct 7, so as to create a justifocation for today bombardment of hamas in order to own gas found beneath Ghaza region...... Just like the way , america himself attacked Pentagon and world trade centre to create justification for attack on Iraq so as to buy oil at low price from Iraq.
