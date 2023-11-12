BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel announces sale of air defence system to new NATO member Finland

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2023 05:33pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s defence ministry on Sunday announced a 317 million euro ($340 million) deal for the sale of its David’s Sling air defence system to new NATO member Finland.

Calling it a “historic agreement,” the ministry said the system jointly developed by Israeli and US companies can intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.

The announcement comes after Israel in September signed a $3.5-billion deal – the biggest ever for the small country’s outsized arms sector – to sell its Arrow 3 hypersonic missile system to Germany.

Besieged Gaza: Israeli strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward, says health official

The long-range Arrow 3 system was also jointly developed and produced by companies in Israel and its top ally the United States, and the sale had to be approved by Washington before it could be finalised.

That deal came as Germany has led a push to bolster NATO’s air defences in Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, urging allies to buy deterrence systems together.

Newly minted NATO member Finland was also quick to announce plans to buy an Israeli defence system against aircraft, rockets and missiles.

Analysts say the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to further increase European demand for Israeli arms.

Israel Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israel strike

Comments

1000 characters

Israel announces sale of air defence system to new NATO member Finland

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Palestinians facing genocidal war: Abbas

Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah to be new KP chief minister

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

At least 40 Indian workers trapped in tunnel collapse: rescue worker

'One war for another': Ukrainian refugees return from Israel

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

Iyer, Rahul tons get India to 410-4 against Netherlands in World Cup

Read more stories