PML-N’s Sana vows to overcome all challenges

LAHORE: Expressing firm resolve to steer the country out of prevailing difficult situation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president and former federal minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that his party will form the next government in Punjab as well as at the Centre.

“The PML-N has started preparations to contest elections and we will emerge victorious with public support,” he said while addressing a press conference, here at Model Town on Monday.

Politicians namely Sardar Mansab Dogar, Ahmed Raza Manika and Pir Nizamuddin Sialvi announced to join the PML-N on the occasion. They reposed full confidence in the leadership of the PML-N.

To a query, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan was launched as a project and his failure cost the country heavily.

He admiited that inflation has made it impossible for the common man to live but vowed that the PML-N will control the inflation as had brought the country out of the crises before. He was of the view that inflation is not a bigger challenge than loadshedding and terrorism.

We had delivered in the past and will deliver in future and bring ease in the lives of the people, he said, adding: “Pakistan was prevented from moving towards development and prosperity during the last few years.”

To another query, he said Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Balochistan next week. This visit will strengthen the party there.

He said that inclusion of Sardar Mansab Dogar, Pir Nizamuddin Sialvi and Ahmed Raza Manika will strengthen the party.

