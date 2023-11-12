NCP vehicles’ profiling begins in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: Profiling of Non Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles began in Landi Kotal on Saturday.

Muhammad Khalid, district Excise and Taxation office, Khyber said that in the light of the decisions of the Federal and Provincial Apex Committees, the profiling of the NCP vehicles in merged districts and Malakand had started that was inevitable to improve law and order situation across the country.

The main purpose of profiling was to collect accurate information pertaining to the vehicles and its owners so that to make it possible to trace the owner and the vehicle in case of any untoward incident, he added. We have profiled 3500 NCP vehicles in Khyber so far however he said that it is impracticable to give an exact figure of the presence of NCP cars in the district.

The district excise and Taxation officer urged the masses and showrooms owners to register their vehicles with them free of cost that not only benefited them but also in the best interest of the country.

