Print 2023-11-11

Thailand envoy meets Zaka Ashraf: Pakistan Women-A team defeats Thailand’s team in first T20

Muhammad Saleem Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: The Royal Thai Embassy team led by Ambassador Chakkrid Kraichaiwong visited Gaddafi Stadium, here on Friday to witness the first T20 of the two-match series between Pakistan Women-A and Thailand Women Emerging.

After the match, Ambassador Kraichaiwong met with Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and praised the PCB’s efforts in promoting women’s cricket in Pakistan. The ambassador also lauded the PCB's hospitality and highlighted the need for more cooperation between the two countries in the game of cricket.

Earlier, Pakistan Women-A team defeated Thailand Women Emerging by eight wickets in the first T20 of the two-match series played at Gaddafi Stadium. In the rain-impacted game that was reduced to 15-overs-a-side, impressive spin bowling from the home side helped restrict the visitors to 70-7, which was subsequently chased in 13.2 over.

Thailand Women Emerging will play their second and final T20 against Pakistan Women-A today. Earlier, they took part in the T20 tri-nation series featuring West Indies Women-A as the third team.

Pakistan Women-A chose to field first after winning the toss. In the stipulated 15 over, Thailand Emerging scored 70 runs at the expense of seven wickets. Opening batter Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (22, 20b, 3x4s) chipped in some crucial runs up top. Suwanan Khiaoto, who came to bat after the second wicket fell, scored 25 from 26 including three boundaries and carried the innings till the end.

Pakistan skipper Rameen Shamim returned with two wickets for 11. Her fellow off-spinner Omaima Sohail was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets and giving just three runs in three over. Left-arm spinner Saima Malik also took two wickets at the expense of five.

It took Pakistan Women-A just 13.2 over to chase the target. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar was the leading scorer, hitting 31 from 30, including four boundaries. Kaynat Hafeez contributed with an unbeaten 20 off 27, including two fours. Omaima (16 not out, 13b, 2x4s) scored some crucial runs at the end, to take the team over the line.

Kanyakorn Buntahansen and Onnicha Kamchomphu were the only two wicket-takers for the visiting team, taking one scalp each.

