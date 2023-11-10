BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
ABAD says UAE-based firms willing to invest billions in Pakistan’s real estate

Bilal Hussain Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 10:01pm

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based real estate companies are willing to invest billions in Pakistan.

“There is a shortfall of 12 million housing units in Pakistan, which provides an opportunity to the real estate investors,” said ABAD chairman Asif Sumsum.

According to the association, a delegation of various UAE-based Pakistani real estate companies, including Dubai’s ALMIR, Habib Group, Mark Stone led by Advisor to Government of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis in Gulf Countries Sardar Qaiser Hayat visited ABAD House, where it was revealed that they could bring multi-billion dollar investment to Pakistan’s real estate sector.

‘Contrary to popular belief, Pakistan among our best-performing markets’

Karim Amir Ali, Chairperson Almir Real Estate Brokerage Dubai, Hafeez Habibi, Chairman Habibi Group, Sami Sajid, Director Habibi Group, Sajid Siddiqui, Mark Stone, and Rehan Khan, Miss Afshan Khan, Rohail Rahim, Altaf Essa, and Wasimyar Baig were included in the delegation.

Addressing the meeting, Sardar Qaiser Hayat said investment from real estate companies of the UAE in the construction industry of Pakistan would bring prosperity and Pakistanis will get international standard residential facilities.

Why invest in Pakistan: panelists look for answers, but more questions spring up

“Pakistan’s political and armed forces leadership assure overseas Pakistanis for the safety of their investment in Pakistan,” he said.

Asif Sumsum assured of full support from ABAD to the UAE-based companies.

“Increasing population and urbanisation are providing best opportunities to real estate companies in the construction industry of Pakistan,” he said.

Karim Amir Ali, Sami Sajid, and others also spoke on this occasion.

