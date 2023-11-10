BAFL 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.54%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 64.81 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.71%)
FABL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
FCCL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.47%)
FFL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
GGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 96.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.37%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.9%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.63 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.21%)
PAEL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.46%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.19%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.49%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.33%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,630 Increased By 107.3 (1.94%)
BR30 19,670 Increased By 477.9 (2.49%)
KSE100 55,228 Increased By 966.9 (1.78%)
KSE30 18,540 Increased By 358.3 (1.97%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 10 Nov, 2023 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

Read here for details.

  • First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM urges Economic Cooperation Organisation members to push for ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Read here for details.

  • FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Read here for details.

  • South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Read here for details.

  • Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Read here for details.

