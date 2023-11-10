Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

Caretaker PM urges Economic Cooperation Organisation members to push for ceasefire in Gaza

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

