BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Nov 10, 2023
Technology Print 2023-11-10

PASHA urges govt to exempt IT-related services from smart lockdown

Itrat Bashir Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) on Thursday requested the Punjab government to exempt the Information Technology (IT) and related services from smart lockdown in Punjab, which it believed will inadvertently affect the IT exporters, call centres and related businesses.

In a letter to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the members of governmental agencies, PASHA Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan said that the IT business owners have sown grave concern over the Punjab government’s order, imposing ‘restricted movement’ due to the spread of Conjunctivitis’ in certain areas.

He noted that the IT and IT-Enabled Services (ITES) sector has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth and has been declared an essential service. “This sector not only contributes significantly to the country’s exports but also enhances the global image of ‘Brand Pakistan’ as a hub for technological innovation and service excellence,” he added.

He said that the order, as it stands, risks considerable harm to the IT sector; it will disrupt IT exports. The restricted movement in the primary hub of IT exports will halt operations, leading to failure in meeting international clients’ deadlines, which can result in substantial financial losses and contractual penalties.

Moreover, he averred that it will damage Pakistan’s image in the world; the interruption in services will tarnish the international image of Pakistan as a reliable IT service provider. This damage to reputation is long-lasting and far more challenging to repair, he pointed out.

According to him, their global clients rely on their promise of continuity and reliability. An unforeseen shutdown of IT services will breed customer distrust and lead to clients seeking services from other countries, resulting in a loss of business in the short-term and potentially a reduction in foreign IT investments in the long run.

“In light of these concerns, we urge the Punjab government to issue an immediate addendum to the notification, exempting the IT exporters, call centres, and related businesses from this order. We recommend that the IT companies be allowed to continue their operations under strict health safety protocols as they have been during the pandemic,” he said.

He said they are aligned with the government’s intent to safeguard public health and are committed to undertaking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their employees and the community.

“However, a blanket restriction that inadvertently affects essential services is counterproductive. We request the government’s urgent intervention to prevent a crisis that could have long-lasting negative consequences for one of the most vibrant and promising sectors in Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government IT ITeS Pakistan Software Houses Association PASHA

