Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President Alvi conveys PTI’s concerns of political victimisation to PM Kakar

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

PC initiates privatisation process of PECO

Gold price per tola increases Rs200 in Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

Reko-Diq Project: Pakistan hopeful of reaching deal with Saudi Arabia by December, says Kakar

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: caretaker PM

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

New gas sale prices notified by Ogra

