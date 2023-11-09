BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-09

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has empowered Pakistan Rangers/Frontier Corps of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to exercise anti-smuggling powers at Inter-Provincial Joint Check-Posts (IPJCPs) for prevention of smuggling of essential commodities.

The FBR has issued SRO.521(I)/2023 Wednes-day to amend No. S.R.O. 901(1)/2023 relating to the anti-smuggling powers to law enforcement agencies.

The Inter-Provincial Joint Check-Posts (IPJCPs) and joint checkpoints have been notified to enforce laws against smuggling and hoarding concerning essential commodities like sugar, urea, wheat, and wheat flour.

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Now, the Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Corps can exercise anti-smuggling powers at the IPJCPs with customs officials posted at these check posts.

The IPJCPs and JCPs of the customs department as well as Pakistan Rangers/Frontier Corps would curb the smuggling of essential and other prone commodities within and outside Pakistan from November 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The new notification revealed that the FBR has entrusted to the officers of the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps Balochistan (North/South) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North/ South) for smuggled goods, other than notified essential commodities, the functions shall be performed within fifty kilometers of the International borders and at Inter-Provincial Joint Check Posts (IPJCPs) and Joint Check Posts (JCPs) as notified by the Ministry of Interior.

However, they cannot exercise powers in the city municipal limits, customs areas, customs stations, ports, borders customs stations, international airports, and bonded warehouses, etc.

The FBR has also empowered the officers of the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps [Balochistan (North/South) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North/ South) to exercise anti-smuggling powers for prevention of smuggling of essential commodities in the bordering districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adjoining Afghanistan including within city municipal limits, and at Inter-Provincial Joint Check Posts (IPJCPs) and Joint Check Posts (JCPs) as notified by the Ministry of Interior.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Balochistan LEAs FBR essential commodities wheat smuggling urea smuggling sugar smuggling urea hoarding IPJCPs Paramilitary anti smuggling powers

Comments

1000 characters

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories