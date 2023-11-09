BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD; National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has notified positive adjustment of Paisa 40 per unit in Discos tariff for September 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), total financial impact of which will be Rs 5 billion.

The Authority held a public hearing on the 1st November on the data submitted by Central Power Purchasing Agency– Guaranteed (CPPA-G) in which the latter had sought positive adjustment of Paisa 55 per unit as reference fuel charges for September 2023 were Rs 7.0711 per unit while actual fuel changes were Rs 7.6182 per unit; hence, positive adjustment of Rs 0.5471 per unit had been sought.

September FCA: CPPA-G seeks 55 paisa positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

However, Monitoring and Enforcement (M&E) Section of Nepra had sought some deductions due to violation of EMO. The FCA adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except EVCS and lifeline consumers and will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2023.

