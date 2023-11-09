PTI forms ‘political engagement’ body ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday constituted a five-member political engagement committee to open communication lines with other political parties for the upcoming general elections.

A notification issued by PTI secretary general said that the political engagement committee comprising Ali Zafar, Dr Humayun Mohmand, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ali Asghar Khan and PTI’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan.

The formation of the committee comes a day after rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stepped up its efforts to build a grand alliance in Sindh, seemingly to counter their former ally the PPP, and announced an alliance with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Last week, a PTI delegation led by senior PTI leader Asad Qaisar had met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a bid to create an alliance in the forthcoming general elections.

Days after the crucial meeting between the two rivals, Qaisar was rounded up in a graft case and sent to jail, which the PTI insiders say was done by the powers that be to suppress the party under the pretext of May 09 violence.

