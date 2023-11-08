BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-08

BISP launching skill development programmes

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is launching skill development programmes for the children of BISP beneficiaries following an inclusive policy to identify beneficiary families, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad has said.

“BISP is world-known social safety net which is providing financial support to 9.3 million households under its Kafaalat initiative,” the secretary BISP informed a delegation of 38th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, that called on him at the BISP headquarters on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised of 18 participants of the 38th MCMC and two faculty members, an official statement from BISP stated.

Additionally, the secretary said, BISP extends stipends to 8.2 million school- going children and Nashonuma support to 1.22 million without any discrimination, the statement added.

Additional Secretary BISP Dr Muhammad Tahir Noor provided an in-depth overview of BISP and its core initiatives, which encompass Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashounuma, Undergrad-uate Scholarship and the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), the statement said.

He briefed the delegates on payment mechanism for BISP beneficiaries and the challenges faced by BISP in this regard.

BISP is presently providing a quarterly stipend of 9,000 rupees per beneficiary to deserving beneficiaries identified through NSER under the Kafaalat initiative.

BISP Chairperson Dr Amjad Saqib has recently proposed an increase in this stipend amount. It is not clear yet how much increase does the BISP intend to formally propose to the federal government in the existing stipend.

The officials said that government may increase the stipend amount after financial evaluations in consultation with BISP, Finance Ministry and Cabinet Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP NIM MCMC skill development programmes

Comments

1000 characters

BISP launching skill development programmes

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

CEC briefs PM about preparations

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories