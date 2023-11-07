BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
MediaTek to introduce ‘Dimensity 9300’

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: MediaTek on Monday announced to introduce Dimensity 9300, its newest mobile chip with a big core design. Dimensity 9300 provides a fast performance with power efficiency to deliver an unmatched experience for users regarding gaming, video capture and on-device generative AI processing.

“The Dimensity 9300 is MediaTek’s most powerful flagship chip yet, bringing a huge boost in raw computing power to flagship smartphones with our groundbreaking All Big Core design,” said Joe Chen, President at MediaTek.

The first smartphones featuring the Dimensity 9300 chipset will be available on the market by the end of 2023.

MTE, which Google has committed to supporting across its entire Android stack, will help keep users safe and accelerate the development process so OEMs can speed up time to market.

