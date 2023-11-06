BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Peshawar: prices of food items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained high in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey said prices of vegetables, live chicken meat, food grains, sugar, flour, cooking oil/ghee and others were skyrocketed in the local market.

Tomato prices increased in the local market up to Rs 150-200 per kg, which was selling at Rs 80 per kg in the previous week, while price of onion also went up up to Rs 100 per kg against the price of Rs 80 per kg.

Ginger still available at Rs 800-900 per kg while garlic was available at Rs 350 per kg, the survey noted.

Prices of other veggies remained unchanged in the retail market.

According to the survey, peas being sold at Rs 450 per kg, green pepper at Rs 100 per kg, okra at Rs 100 per kg, curry at Rs 60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 150 per kg, turnip at Rs 120 per kg, eggplant at Rs 100 per kg and lemon being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs 150 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Likewise, price of live chicken meat prices has increased and being available at Rs 350 per kg against Rs 325 per kg in the previous week in retail market.

However, the survey said the price of farm eggs also increased in the open market, available at Rs 350 per dozen against Rs 320 per dozen in the previous week.

Beef available at Rs 900-1000 per kg while mutton beef was sold at Rs 2200-2500 per kg in the retail market, the survey added.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market and being available at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 150 per kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs 340-350 per kg, while low quality rice available at Rs 320 per kg, while tota rice was available at Rs 160 per kg and Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs 570 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 240 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 260 per kg, red bean at Rs 560 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg, red bean from Rs 450 per kg.

Similarly, the survey said the prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets.

A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs 2900, mixed brown flour at Rs 2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market, it added.

The prices of apples reached Rs 350 per kg, persimmon being available at Rs 230 per kg and bananas at 170 per dozen, guava at Rs 150 per kg, grapes at Rs 250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Likewise, the survey said prices of milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

