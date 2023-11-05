Fawad Chaudhry remanded for two days in police custody

A local court in Islamabad sent Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday on a two-day physical remand, Aaj News reported.

A black cloth was placed over Chaudhry's head when he was taken to court in an armored vehicle.

His brothers and wife were also present at the court. His brother, Faisal Chaudhry, also acting as his lawyer protested strongly at his face being covered.

The prosecution asked for a five-day remand but the judge approved a two-day remand only.

Chaudhry's FIR was also read out in court, which revealed that Fawad had been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs500,000 and promising a job to the complainant.

Muhammad Zaheer, the complainant, claimed that Chaudhry threatened to kill him when he demanded to get his money returned.

Fawad, however, expressed concerns about the complainant's incapacity to attend court for the hearing.

In addition, he informed the court that he was in need of medical care due to a lung condition.

In a statement on Saturday, Hiba Chaudhry said her husband was arrested and taken somewhere unknown.

Chaudhry’s arrest came a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was arrested from Banigala.