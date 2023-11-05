BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry remanded for two days in police custody

  • According to the FIR, Fawad was detained for taking Rs. 500,000 bribe in exchange for a job promise
BR Web Desk Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:22pm

A local court in Islamabad sent Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday on a two-day physical remand, Aaj News reported.

A black cloth was placed over Chaudhry's head when he was taken to court in an armored vehicle.

His brothers and wife were also present at the court. His brother, Faisal Chaudhry, also acting as his lawyer protested strongly at his face being covered.

The prosecution asked for a five-day remand but the judge approved a two-day remand only.

Chaudhry's FIR was also read out in court, which revealed that Fawad had been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs500,000 and promising a job to the complainant.

Muhammad Zaheer, the complainant, claimed that Chaudhry threatened to kill him when he demanded to get his money returned.

Fawad, however, expressed concerns about the complainant's incapacity to attend court for the hearing.

In addition, he informed the court that he was in need of medical care due to a lung condition.

In a statement on Saturday, Hiba Chaudhry said her husband was arrested and taken somewhere unknown.

Chaudhry’s arrest came a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was arrested from Banigala.

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad Chaudhry remanded for two days in police custody

Govt decides to import urea on G2G basis

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

War with Hamas to cost Israel above $50bn

Bangladesh arrests 8,000 opposition activists: report

Polling underway in Sindh's local bodies elections

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN

Read more stories