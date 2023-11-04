CM Punjab, US CG discuss smog challenge, other matters

LAHORE: US Consul General Ms Kirstin K Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the smog issue.

Both explored opportunities to boost investment, enhance cooperation in agriculture and tourism and collaborate on restoring historical landmarks.

Welcoming the American support for the restoration of historical buildings in the province, the CM expressed his commitment to strengthening the excellent relations between Pakistan and the US.

He articulated the desire to foster bilateral ties under an agreement declaring Punjab and California as sister states. He highlighted that the increase in smog levels in Lahore and other cities was attributed to the extensive burning of crop residues in the neighboring country.

As a response, he announced the imposition of a smog emergency and the mandatory requirement of masks for students in schools as a preventive measure. Every possible effort was being taken to mitigate the impact of smog, the CM added.

The US Consul General assured furthering the cooperation between the United States and the Punjab government, across various domains.

Moreover, the CM accompanied by provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, visited the project site of the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project. A detailed inspection of the project was conducted, focusing on finishing details and the installation of tiles on the inner walls.

The project is on the verge of completion, with 99% of the work finished within a remarkable two-month timeframe, even amid challenging weather conditions. The underpass is set to open to traffic in the coming days.

