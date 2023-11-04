BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-04

CM Punjab, US CG discuss smog challenge, other matters

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: US Consul General Ms Kirstin K Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the smog issue.

Both explored opportunities to boost investment, enhance cooperation in agriculture and tourism and collaborate on restoring historical landmarks.

Welcoming the American support for the restoration of historical buildings in the province, the CM expressed his commitment to strengthening the excellent relations between Pakistan and the US.

He articulated the desire to foster bilateral ties under an agreement declaring Punjab and California as sister states. He highlighted that the increase in smog levels in Lahore and other cities was attributed to the extensive burning of crop residues in the neighboring country.

As a response, he announced the imposition of a smog emergency and the mandatory requirement of masks for students in schools as a preventive measure. Every possible effort was being taken to mitigate the impact of smog, the CM added.

The US Consul General assured furthering the cooperation between the United States and the Punjab government, across various domains.

Moreover, the CM accompanied by provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, visited the project site of the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project. A detailed inspection of the project was conducted, focusing on finishing details and the installation of tiles on the inner walls.

The project is on the verge of completion, with 99% of the work finished within a remarkable two-month timeframe, even amid challenging weather conditions. The underpass is set to open to traffic in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

bilateral ties Mohsin Naqvi agriculture and tourism

Comments

1000 characters

CM Punjab, US CG discuss smog challenge, other matters

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories