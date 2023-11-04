BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-04

‘LCCI Classified Directory of Trade and Industry’ launched

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday launched the “LCCI Classified Directory of Trade and Industry” which has vast range of business data.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar launched the directory while Executive Committee Members Fareeha Younas, Raja Hassan Akhter, Waseem Yousaf and Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present.

LCCI Classified Directory of Trade and Industry has the data of 4,949 manufacturers, 8,737 importers, 4,984 exporters, 8,762 services sector and 15036 traders. The information has been divided in sections and sub-sections. The directory will be proved an essential reference for every firm having business interests.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the only chamber in the country which is regularly publishing sector-specific directories for its members. He said that like all projects, this project is also self-financed and no money is being spent from the kitty of LCCI.

He said that as compared to last year, the assets of Lahore Chamber have increased significantly this year. If any project is done with an external firm, that too is done only on profit sharing basis.

