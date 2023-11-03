Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome has agreed that Pakistan, being a sovereign country, has every right to deal with the deportation of illegal and undocumented migrants including Afghan nationals in accordance with the law of the land.

He shared these views in a meeting with Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat on Thursday.

“Ambassador Blome, with regard to the deportation of illegal and undocumented migrants from Pakistan, including Afghan nationals, agreed to the fact that being a sovereign country, Pakistan has every right to deal with them in accordance with the law of the land and also to take all possible measures to strengthen its borders,” the statement said.

Pakistan urged not to deport Afghan US visa, refugee applicants

“The meeting served as an important platform for discussing various topics of mutual interest including the ways and means for further strengthening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United States of America,” it added.

Dar underscored the role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trade partner and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and cooperation for further enhancing the trade and economic ties between the two countries, the press release said.

“The discussions delved into a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing Afghan refugees’ issue, acknowledging Pakistan’s relentless efforts to promote the regional peace,” stated the press release.

Ambassador Blome lauded the Pakistani leadership’s commitment and contributions in fostering peace and stability in the region, it added.

In the meeting, the progress and current status of the ongoing International Monetary Fund’s Standby Arrangement (SBA) programme was discussed. Senator Dar expressed optimism about successful conclusion of the second review of the said programme which is due now, the press release said. Dar, according to the press release, expressed hope that the general elections would be “free and fair with level playing field for all the political parties.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023