‘Cycling to be promoted to control smog’

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that with the cooperation of Punjab Food Authority and big food chains, a special discount will be offered to people coming on bicycles and on foot.

He disclosed this while chairing a meeting relating to an anti-smog campaign on Thursday and it developed a consensus to promote walking and cycling culture among the people. While addressing the meeting, he said for the promotion of cycling, arrangements would be made to provide cycles on rent.

“The cycling industry should play its role in the promotion of cycling culture in Lahore; the administration will fully cooperate in this connection,” he added.

On this occasion, he directed the relevant officials that cycling lanes and parking stands should be constructed on important parts of Mall Road, Canal Bank Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg and Ferozepur Road.

He also suggested that the private sector and big societies of the city should also provide cycling facilities to the citizens, adding that weekly cycling activities were ongoing, promoting the culture of cycling and walking in Lahore and educational institutions; cycling companies and service providers were also being involved in the campaign.

“The Lahore administration was promoting environment-friendly initiatives in Lahore and the citizens should actively participate in it,” he added. During the meeting, the Commissioner was briefed about measures to be taken to promote cycling culture in the city. He was told that around busy highways and shopping areas of the city, TEPA will mark special lanes for cycling.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023