Jail authorities allowed to shift Qureshi to hospital

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Thursday, permitted Adiala Jail authorities to shift Qureshi to hospital after his health condition deteriorated in the prison.

The judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain hearing Adiala jail authorities’ petition allowed them to shift Qureshi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Later, Qureshi was shifted to a hospital where doctors would conduct his medical checkup and necessary tests after which it would be decided whether he would be kept in the hospital.

Qureshi is imprisoned in Adiala Jail after his arrest in the cypher case. The same court had adjourned the hearing of the cipher case till November 7.

