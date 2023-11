MUMBAI: India hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday as the unbeaten tournament hosts reached the World Cup semi-finals with a crushing victory.

Sri Lanka collapsed to 55 all out inside 20 overs, having been set 358 to win.

Mohammed Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings featuring five ducks and a top score of just 14.