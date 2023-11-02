BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

AFP Published November 2, 2023 Updated November 2, 2023 01:00pm

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event Wednesday night, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israeli-Hamas war to get “prisoners” out of Gaza.

The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him.

“As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” she said, referring to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas group.

The president responded: “I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out.”

Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by “prisoners” the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas group.

Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi.

Biden orders ‘additional support’ for Israel: White House

“I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi) to convince him to open the door” along Gaza’s border with Egypt to allow freed hostages to leave.

Biden indicated that he was discussing the recent release of two US hostages formerly held by the Palestinian group.

The White House has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas group.

Pakistani1 Nov 02, 2023 01:07pm
The biggest donor Voices Support? Shows how much influence he has despite years of standing by them.
