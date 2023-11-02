BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
BIPL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
BOP 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (6.11%)
FABL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.89%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.61%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
HBL 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.64%)
HUBC 105.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.69%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.55%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.68%)
PAEL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.04%)
PPL 81.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
PRL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,345 Increased By 57.5 (1.09%)
BR30 18,613 Increased By 350.4 (1.92%)
KSE100 52,680 Increased By 337.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,922 Increased By 18.4 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone; Israel disputes account

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 12:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Hezbollah said on Thursday it destroyed an Israeli drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, an account disputed by Israel’s military which confirmed the missile launch but said its aircraft suffered “no damage”.

It was the second time this week that Hezbollah claimed to down an Israeli drone with a surface-to-air missile, with cross-border clashes escalating as Israel wages a ground incursion against Gaza’s Hamas group rulers.

Hezbollah said in a statement its fighters shot down the drone just after midnight over two villages on the Lebanese side of the frontier.

“It crashed and fell instantly,” it said.

The Israeli military said that a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanon toward one of its drones.

Hamas says Israel’s attacks on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

“In response, the (military) struck the terrorist cell that fired the missile and the launch site,” the military said in a statement, without saying who was behind the firing.

“There was no damage to the (drone),” the statement said. Neither side provided evidence to back up its claims.

Reuters was not able to verify either account.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah MENA Israel’s military Israel Hamas war

Comments

1000 characters

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone; Israel disputes account

Hamas says Israel’s attacks on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

World Bank official assures it will enhance cooperation with Pakistan

Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, slow economy

Oil rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing overwhelmed as Afghans face expulsion

Japan starts third Fukushima water release

Read more stories