UN denounces Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Wednesday decried strikes on Gaza’s largest refugee camp that killed scores of people in attacks that Israel said targeted a Hamas commander.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

This includes “the killing of Palestinians, including women and children in Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp,” Dujarric said.

A strike on the camp killed at least 47 people Tuesday — including a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks, according to Israel.

“This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences,” Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in a statement.

He said “the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act,” adding “this cannot go on. We need a step change.”

Israel said its warplanes had hit a “vast” tunnel complex at the site, killing “many Hamas terrorists,” including local battalion commander Ibrahim Biari.

Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in the bombing, a claim impossible to verify.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said a second Israeli bombing raid Wednesday killed or wounded dozens of people.

Dujarric said that the secretary-general reiterated that all parties “must abide by international humanitarian law including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.”

He also called on them to “bring an end to this shocking violence, pain and suffering.”

Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, released his statement after a two-day visit to the region.