BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-11-02

Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023-24 get underway

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cup on Wednesday gets underway at different venues in Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Mirpur. The 31-match Pakistan Cup will have games with 45 over a side.

The Pakistan Cup will see a departure from the previous domestic structure as per which the tournament was held last season. This iteration of the Pakistan Cup is being held in accordance with the revived 2014 PCB Constitution featuring eight teams namely Faisalabad Region, FATA Region, Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Lahore Region Whites, Multan Region, Peshawar Region and Rawalpindi Region.

The first-round fixtures will be: Lahore Whites vs Lahore Blues at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Peshawar vs Karachi Whites at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, AJK, Faisalabad vs Multan at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi and FATA vs Rawalpindi at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will be played on a round-robin basis with each team playing the other once after which the top four teams will progress to the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played between the No.1 team and the No.4 team on 16th November and the second semi-final involving the second and third-placed team on the points table will take place on 17th November.

The final will be played on 19th November. All these knockout matches will be staged at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

It may be noted that in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 final, Central Punjab defeated Balochistan by 50 runs at State Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023-24, which is the one-day tournament also started on Wednesday in different venues including Faisalabad, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. Like the non first-class Hanif Mohammad Trophy, the ten teams participating in the Hanif Mohammad Cup have been divided into two groups of five teams.

The teams set to feature in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy include Abbottabad Region, AJK Region, Bahawalpur Region, Hyderabad Region, Islamabad Region, Karachi Region Blues, Larkana Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Sialkot Region and Quetta Region. Top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage. The team then topping the Super Four stage will be declared winners of the Hanif Mohammad Cup.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB FATA Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Pakistan Cup Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023 24

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023-24 get underway

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories