PRA collects credit and debit card sales data

LAHORE: The Intelligence and Prosecution Cell (IPC) of the Punjab Revenue Authority has taken access to all credit and debit card sales data and accounts of business entities registered with it from banks for thorough analysis to assess tax evasion.

The data has been collected via Section 57 (2) of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012 (PSTS) allowing the Authority to access sales data of credit, debit cards and bank details.

According to Additional Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Dogar (Head of IPC), the IPC is thoroughly investigating all payments by comparing paid and actual sales tax calculated for any tax evasion and is in process to arrest any fraudsters under section 54 and 55 of the PSTS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023