BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-02

PRA collects credit and debit card sales data

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: The Intelligence and Prosecution Cell (IPC) of the Punjab Revenue Authority has taken access to all credit and debit card sales data and accounts of business entities registered with it from banks for thorough analysis to assess tax evasion.

The data has been collected via Section 57 (2) of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012 (PSTS) allowing the Authority to access sales data of credit, debit cards and bank details.

According to Additional Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Dogar (Head of IPC), the IPC is thoroughly investigating all payments by comparing paid and actual sales tax calculated for any tax evasion and is in process to arrest any fraudsters under section 54 and 55 of the PSTS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Revenue Authority Sales Tax IPC Punjab Sales Tax credit and debit card sales

Comments

1000 characters

PRA collects credit and debit card sales data

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories