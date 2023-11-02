WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 1, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Oct-23 30-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103981 0.104173 0.104296 0.104365 Euro 0.808059 0.808492 0.804476 0.805097 Japanese yen 0.005092 0.005089 0.005082 0.005087 U.K. pound 0.926654 0.924411 0.925251 0.922462 U.S. dollar 0.760956 0.762369 0.763188 0.763849 Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005595 0.005592 0.005587 Australian dollar 0.482903 0.484333 0.484243 0.479544 Botswana pula 0.05555 0.055729 0.055636 0.055303 Brazilian real 0.150479 0.152267 0.15426 0.15262 Brunei dollar 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316 0.556457 Canadian dollar 0.551123 0.55076 0.552513 Chilean peso 0.000836 0.000821 0.000828 Czech koruna 0.032892 0.032892 0.032604 0.032576 Danish krone 0.10825 0.10832 0.107783 0.107876 Indian rupee 0.009139 0.009156 0.009167 0.009176 Israeli New Shekel 0.188007 0.18701 0.187264 Korean won 0.000563 0.000564 0.000562 0.000567 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46384 2.46761 2.4716 Malaysian ringgit 0.159663 0.160263 0.159813 0.159551 Mauritian rupee 0.017133 0.017062 0.017042 0.017068 Mexican peso 0.042189 0.042204 0.042223 0.041929 New Zealand dollar 0.444246 0.44347 0.444519 0.441696 Norwegian krone 0.068056 0.068571 0.068012 0.067912 Omani rial 1.97908 1.98275 1.9866 Peruvian sol 0.198534 0.197922 0.197632 Philippine peso 0.013373 0.0134 0.013442 Polish zloty 0.182553 0.181344 0.180564 0.180174 Qatari riyal 0.209054 0.209442 0.209849 Russian ruble 0.008269 0.008176 0.008187 0.008164 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202922 0.203298 0.203693 Singapore dollar 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316 0.556457 South African rand 0.040473 0.040449 0.040414 0.039821 Swedish krona 0.068426 0.068242 0.068347 0.068192 Swiss franc 0.843165 0.843049 0.846858 0.850091 Thai baht 0.021128 0.021153 0.021064 0.021017 Trinidadian dollar 0.112798 0.113163 0.113008 0.113302 U.A.E. dirham 0.207204 0.207589 ` 0.207992 Uruguayan peso 0.019036 0.019082 0.019117 0.019116 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

