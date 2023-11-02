WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 1, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 31-Oct-23 30-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103981 0.104173 0.104296 0.104365
Euro 0.808059 0.808492 0.804476 0.805097
Japanese yen 0.005092 0.005089 0.005082 0.005087
U.K. pound 0.926654 0.924411 0.925251 0.922462
U.S. dollar 0.760956 0.762369 0.763188 0.763849
Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005595 0.005592 0.005587
Australian dollar 0.482903 0.484333 0.484243 0.479544
Botswana pula 0.05555 0.055729 0.055636 0.055303
Brazilian real 0.150479 0.152267 0.15426 0.15262
Brunei dollar 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316 0.556457
Canadian dollar 0.551123 0.55076 0.552513
Chilean peso 0.000836 0.000821 0.000828
Czech koruna 0.032892 0.032892 0.032604 0.032576
Danish krone 0.10825 0.10832 0.107783 0.107876
Indian rupee 0.009139 0.009156 0.009167 0.009176
Israeli New Shekel 0.188007 0.18701 0.187264
Korean won 0.000563 0.000564 0.000562 0.000567
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46384 2.46761 2.4716
Malaysian ringgit 0.159663 0.160263 0.159813 0.159551
Mauritian rupee 0.017133 0.017062 0.017042 0.017068
Mexican peso 0.042189 0.042204 0.042223 0.041929
New Zealand dollar 0.444246 0.44347 0.444519 0.441696
Norwegian krone 0.068056 0.068571 0.068012 0.067912
Omani rial 1.97908 1.98275 1.9866
Peruvian sol 0.198534 0.197922 0.197632
Philippine peso 0.013373 0.0134 0.013442
Polish zloty 0.182553 0.181344 0.180564 0.180174
Qatari riyal 0.209054 0.209442 0.209849
Russian ruble 0.008269 0.008176 0.008187 0.008164
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202922 0.203298 0.203693
Singapore dollar 0.556702 0.557084 0.557316 0.556457
South African rand 0.040473 0.040449 0.040414 0.039821
Swedish krona 0.068426 0.068242 0.068347 0.068192
Swiss franc 0.843165 0.843049 0.846858 0.850091
Thai baht 0.021128 0.021153 0.021064 0.021017
Trinidadian dollar 0.112798 0.113163 0.113008 0.113302
U.A.E. dirham 0.207204 0.207589 ` 0.207992
Uruguayan peso 0.019036 0.019082 0.019117 0.019116
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments