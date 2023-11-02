BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-02

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 1, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        31-Oct-23      30-Oct-23      27-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103981       0.104173       0.104296       0.104365
Euro                             0.808059       0.808492       0.804476       0.805097
Japanese yen                     0.005092       0.005089       0.005082       0.005087
U.K. pound                       0.926654       0.924411       0.925251       0.922462
U.S. dollar                      0.760956       0.762369       0.763188       0.763849
Algerian dinar                   0.005607       0.005595       0.005592       0.005587
Australian dollar                0.482903       0.484333       0.484243       0.479544
Botswana pula                     0.05555       0.055729       0.055636       0.055303
Brazilian real                   0.150479       0.152267        0.15426        0.15262
Brunei dollar                    0.556702       0.557084       0.557316       0.556457
Canadian dollar                  0.551123        0.55076       0.552513
Chilean peso                     0.000836       0.000821                      0.000828
Czech koruna                     0.032892       0.032892       0.032604       0.032576
Danish krone                      0.10825        0.10832       0.107783       0.107876
Indian rupee                     0.009139       0.009156       0.009167       0.009176
Israeli New Shekel               0.188007        0.18701       0.187264
Korean won                       0.000563       0.000564       0.000562       0.000567
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46384        2.46761                        2.4716
Malaysian ringgit                0.159663       0.160263       0.159813       0.159551
Mauritian rupee                  0.017133       0.017062       0.017042       0.017068
Mexican peso                     0.042189       0.042204       0.042223       0.041929
New Zealand dollar               0.444246        0.44347       0.444519       0.441696
Norwegian krone                  0.068056       0.068571       0.068012       0.067912
Omani rial                        1.97908        1.98275                        1.9866
Peruvian sol                     0.198534       0.197922       0.197632
Philippine peso                  0.013373                        0.0134       0.013442
Polish zloty                     0.182553       0.181344       0.180564       0.180174
Qatari riyal                     0.209054       0.209442                      0.209849
Russian ruble                    0.008269       0.008176       0.008187       0.008164
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202922       0.203298                      0.203693
Singapore dollar                 0.556702       0.557084       0.557316       0.556457
South African rand               0.040473       0.040449       0.040414       0.039821
Swedish krona                    0.068426       0.068242       0.068347       0.068192
Swiss franc                      0.843165       0.843049       0.846858       0.850091
Thai baht                        0.021128       0.021153       0.021064       0.021017
Trinidadian dollar               0.112798       0.113163       0.113008       0.113302
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207204       0.207589              `       0.207992
Uruguayan peso                   0.019036       0.019082       0.019117       0.019116
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories