BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.3%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 95.66 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 103.60 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.08%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
OGDC 102.64 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.13%)
PAEL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
PPL 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
PRL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.54%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SSGC 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.67%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,340 Increased By 52.6 (0.99%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 234.6 (1.28%)
KSE100 52,363 Increased By 442.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By 136.9 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks flat on signs of lacklustre economic recovery

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 11:29am

HONG KONG: China stocks were flat on Wednesday, as gains in shares of liquor giant Kweichow Moutai were partially offset by caution following data that signalled a bumpy recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

** Hong Kong shares were trading within a narrow range as traders maintained a cautious stance ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due later in the day.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was flat and the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.16% higher.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was largely unchanged.

** The factory activity in China unexpectedly contracted in October, a private survey showed on Wednesday, raising questions over the state of the country’s fragile economic recovery at the start of the fourth quarter.

** Shares of Kweichow Moutai rose 6.3% by midday after the Chinese top liquor maker announced plans to raise the ex-factory prices of its signature liquor products containing 53% alcohol by about 20% from Nov. 1, the first price hike in nearly six years.

** Gains in the index heavyweight lifted risk sentiment in the wider A-share market. The CSI food and beverage sub-index rose 2.2%.

** “The price increase is unexpected … this will not only contribute to Moutai’s forth-quarter results, but also ease some of the local debt pressure of Guizhou province - Kweichow Moutai’s hometown,” Huatai Securities analysts said in a note.

China stocks close down on contracting factory activity

** China on Tuesday announced plans to set up a mechanism for resolving local debt risks and managing government debt, after the country’s top leaders held a twice-a-decade financial policy meeting on Oct.30-31.

** On the geopolitical front, tensions between Washington and Beijing showed signs of easing.

** US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are aiming to have a “constructive conversation” on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco in mid-November, the White House said.

** The broader Asian stocks inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a keenly awaited policy decision from the Fed later in the day.

** Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms slipped 0.3%.

** Hong Kong shares of Yum China plummeted 14% after the operator of the KFC chain in mainland China said it observed softening consumer demand in late-September until October.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks flat on signs of lacklustre economic recovery

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories