4 labourers, one policeman killed in attack on Turbat police station

QUETTA: Police in Balochistan say four labourers and a police constable were martyred by unknown gunmen in Turbat on Tuesday. A police official said that the labourers had taken shelter in a police station due to security threats. The slain labourers belonged to Punjab and had gone to Balochistan for work.

Police suspect involvement of separatist elements behind the incident.

In a statement, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on labourers and a police constable. He said elements involved in the incident would be dealt with iron hands. He said sacrifices rendered by Security Forces will not go in vain.