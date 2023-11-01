BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Global Pinktober campaign raises awareness about breast cancer

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: JS Bank participated in Global Pinktober Month, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. The month began with awareness activities designed to communicate essential knowledge about breast cancer, its risk factors, and the role of early diagnosis to internal and external audiences through multiple platforms, including digital and social media channels.

At the event Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank said, “We’re not just a bank; we’re a community. And in our community, we look out for each other.”

The awareness campaign was followed by an interactive session for all JS Bank’s employees. Dr Zubaida Qazi, Founder & President of Pink Pakistan Trust, conducted the session at the Jahangir Siddiqui auditorium at IBA, Karachi. She shared details about this life-threatening cancer, the importance of regular self-examinations, and clinical screenings, which can significantly improve the chances of survival. The session also gave a chance to the breast cancer survivors to share their stories of strength and resilience.

The teams at JS Bank also visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital, PIMS and Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, respectively, to show solidarity with the cancer patients. The Bank also partnered with Mumtaz Hospital to offer free one-on-one screening and consultation and with Dr Ziauddin Hospital to conduct awareness sessions for its staff, helping them identify the early signs of breast cancer.

