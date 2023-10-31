Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head record

PUNE: New Zealand v South Africa ODI record ahead of their World Cup group game at MCA International Stadium, Pune on Wednesday
Match starts 0830 GMT
Last 10 meetings
24/03/2015: Auckland - New Zealand won by 4 wickets
19/08/2015: Centurion - South Africa won by 20 runs
23/08/2015: Potchefstroom - New Zealand won by 8 wickets
26/08/2015: Durban - South Africa won by 62 runs
19/02/2017: Hamilton - South Africa won by 4 wickets
22/02/2017: Christchurch - New Zealand won by 6 runs
25/02/2017: Wellington - South Africa won by 159 runs
01/03/2017: Hamilton - New Zealand won by 7 wickets
04/03/2017: Auckland - South Africa won by 6 wickets
19/06/2019: Birmingham - New Zealand won by 4 wickets
Overall
New Zealand wins: 25
South Africa wins: 41
Tied: 0
No result: 5
