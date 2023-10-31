BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v South Africa head-to-head record

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2023 02:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PUNE: New Zealand v South Africa ODI record ahead of their World Cup group game at MCA International Stadium, Pune on Wednesday

Match starts 0830 GMT

Last 10 meetings

24/03/2015: Auckland - New Zealand won by 4 wickets

19/08/2015: Centurion - South Africa won by 20 runs

23/08/2015: Potchefstroom - New Zealand won by 8 wickets

26/08/2015: Durban - South Africa won by 62 runs

19/02/2017: Hamilton - South Africa won by 4 wickets

22/02/2017: Christchurch - New Zealand won by 6 runs

25/02/2017: Wellington - South Africa won by 159 runs

01/03/2017: Hamilton - New Zealand won by 7 wickets

04/03/2017: Auckland - South Africa won by 6 wickets

19/06/2019: Birmingham - New Zealand won by 4 wickets

Overall

New Zealand wins: 25

South Africa wins: 41

Tied: 0

No result: 5

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 new zealand vs south africa

