PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Privatisation held a meeting with potential financial advisors of the PIACL transaction here on Monday.

Forty-two participants from local and international advisory firms attended the meeting online and in person.

The minister responded to questions and queries of the participants on various aspects of PIA financial advisory RfP such as the financial and organizational restructuring of the PIA, divestment timeframe, data availability and provision to successful bidder, etc.

The minister was accompanied by the secretary Privatisation Division, secretary Privatisation Commission, DG, and consultants.

