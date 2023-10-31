BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-31

Recovery under Section 7E: No coercive steps against taxpayers subject to 50pc payment: SHC

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a restraining order for not taking any coercive measure against taxpayers for recovery under section 7E (tax on deemed income basis) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, for the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, subject to payment of 50 percent tax liability.

The SHC has issued an order (CP No D-5127 of 2023) on Monday.

“Subject to the payment of 50 per cent liability under section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, no coercive action to be taken against the petitioner under section 7E for the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023,” the SHC’s order stated.

According to the order, the matter pertains to Section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 where this Court has already passed a detailed judgment, against which CPLAs being CP No 1442-K to 1460-K of 2022, etc, were preferred before the Supreme Court, which petitions are pending and the counsel draws Court’s attention to page 241, where an order (dated March 22, 2023) passed by the Supreme Court of interim in nature shows that the Supreme Court was pleased to order that the petitioners/taxpayers should make payment of 50 percent of the liability, pending adjudication of those petitions before their matter is finally heard and decided.

As per counsel, October 31 being the last day for filing tax returns, and in the given circumstances where the Supreme Court has provided a relief of like nature for the petitioners/taxpayers for the last year subject to the payment of 50 per cent of the liability, similar relief be extended to the petitioner for the current tax year also.

Qazi Ayazuddin Qureshi, assistant attorney present in court waives notice, receives copy, and extends his no objection to the disposal of the instant petition in the above terms.

The SHC ordered that subject to the payment of 50 per cent liability under section 7E of the Income Tax

Ordinance 2001, no coercive action to be taken against the petitioner under section 7E for the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. In these terms, the instant petition stands disposed of, SHC added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SHC Taxes FBR Sindh High Court taxpayers Section 7E deemed income tax

Comments

1000 characters

Recovery under Section 7E: No coercive steps against taxpayers subject to 50pc payment: SHC

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Read more stories