Discos recover Rs32bn under anti-power theft drive

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have recovered Rs 32 billion through anti-power theft drive as of October 29, 2023, net financial impact of which will be about Rs 50 billion.

The government launched an anti-theft and recovery campaign on September 7, 2023 after approval of caretaker Prime Minister.

On October 26, 2023, Secretary Power, Rashid Mahmood Langrial claimed that net effect was Rs 42 billion due to anti-power theft campaign during the last 48 days. He added it did not include indirect impact for the month of October which could only be estimated by middle of November.

“Our gratitude to provincial governments for full support. Chief Secretaries and IGPs have been more than forthcoming,” he said, adding it had not been an easy sail as officers and staff had faced resistance.

He further stated that at least four officers were assaulted and injured, and many more made hostage.

“Difference this time is that State has stood resolute in face of resistance. In one case, our police party accompanying the DISCO team was also taken as hostage,” he said, adding that his appreciation for DPO DG Khan who himself reached Basti Sohrani, the incident site, and recovered all the staff as well as official vehicles and equipment.

He contended that long-held habits take time to die but theft was not a habit to be proud of.

“The earlier we succeed in ridding our society of the habit of power theft the better for our collective morality in the comity of nations,” Langrial concluded.

