BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Malaysian palm oil lower

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Monday, snapping two sessions of gains as a stronger ringgit dented appetite, while traders were cautious ahead of supply-demand data due next month.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 38 ringgit or 1.01%, to 3,737 ringgit ($785.08) a metric ton.

“Prices failed to sustain as local currency appreciated today. Market players also awaiting export data and MPOB supply and demand data,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.34% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data is expected to be published on Nov. 10. Rival vegetable oils were stronger, with soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade rising 0.67%, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rising 1.03%, and its palm oil contract up 0.53%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia’s August palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.07 million metric tons, down 55% from the same month last year, association GAPKI said on Friday.

